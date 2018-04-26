LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson toured homeless centers and spoke at a manufactured housing convention in a trip to Las Vegas this week.

Carson started his visit Wednesday by speaking at the Manufactured Housing Institute National Congress and Expo at the Paris Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

He later visited three homeless centers in Las Vegas, including a center for homeless youth, where he met with staff and residents.

It followed a similar visit Tuesday in California where Carson visited Los Angeles’ Skid Row.

Carson’s visit Wednesday came as his department announced a plan to ask millions of families living in federally subsidized public housing to pay more for rent.