Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood says she turned to God after experiencing three miscarriages in the past two years.

The 35-year-old country singer and former “American Idol” champion told “CBS Sunday Morning ” she got pregnant in early 2017 and it “didn’t work out.” She had a second miscarriage later that year and a third in 2018.

Underwood says she was afraid to be angry because she has an incredible husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, and an incredible son, 3-year-old Isaiah.

She says she got mad when she thought she might be suffering a fourth miscarriage and she “told God how I felt.” She went to the doctor and was told everything was fine. Underwood says God heard her.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The pregnant singer said she’ll go on tour this spring, hopefully with her new baby. She says “things are looking better.”

The Associated Press