WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Longtime U.S Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware has easily fended off a challenge from a political newcomer who was part of an antiestablishment wave that hoped to move the Democratic Party farther to the left.

The 71-year–old Carper, who has a reputation as a centrist on Capitol Hill, defeated 38-year-old Kerri Evelyn Harris in Thursday’s Democratic primary.

Harris had hoped for a victory like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who beat a 10-term incumbent in a New York congressional primary in June; Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who won Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary; and Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, who beat an incumbent in a Massachusetts primary this week.

Carper’s victory set up a November race against Rob Arlett, President Donald Trump’s former state campaign chair, who won Thursday’s Republican Senate primary.