RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lottery leaders hope a new draw game starting this weekend will attract new players while producing more net profits for public education.
Carolina Keno is beginning Sunday at several hundred outlets statewide, primarily at bars, restaurants and some convenience stores where patrons often socialize.
Keno drawings occur every five minutes and cover numbers one to 80. Players fill out a form to decide how many of the 20 numbers that get chosen they’ll try to pick. Ticket prices start at $1. North Carolina Education Lottery officials estimate keno will generate another $31 million for the schools in its first full year.
Keno begins as the multi-state Mega Millions drawing doubles its base ticket price to $2 starting Saturday.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury