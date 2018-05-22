DOVER, Del. (AP) — A trip by Delaware’s governor to attend this year’s Super Bowl game cost state taxpayers more than $4,000 in expenses for two troopers who accompanied him.

The Delaware State News reports that while Democratic Gov. John Carney paid for flights, lodging and tickets for himself and his son Jimmy to attend the February game in Minneapolis, taxpayers picked up the expenses for the troopers.

Those expenses included $372 for meals, $340 for gasoline, about $126 for tolls, and $3,249.69 for three nights at the Doubletree Minneapolis Park Place Hotel.

At least one trooper was able to enter the stadium with Carney despite not having a ticket to the game.

A spokesman for Carney said the governor does not plan to reimburse the state for the troopers’ expenses.