CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis suburb has adopted rules on short-term home rental services like Airbnb as state lawmakers are again considering whether to ban such local regulations.
Carmel officials say they’re working to balance the rights of property owners who want to rent their homes on Airbnb and the concerns of their neighbors.
Carmel has some of the highest average incomes in Indiana.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Carmel’s city council unanimously approved the ordinance regulating short-term rental homes last Monday. It follows a crackdown last year on residents who were listing their homes on the online marketplace.
A bill prohibiting cities and towns from putting restrictions on short-term rental services narrowly failed during the 2017 state legislative session.
Republican Sen. Mark Messmer of Jasper is sponsoring a similar bill this year.
