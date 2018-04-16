CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Police have arrested a suburban Indianapolis man on theft charges stemming from the disappearance of a popular skateboarding English bulldog named Gus.
Carmel Police said Monday that 22-year-old Reid Albrecht of Carmel already was serving a six-month sentence on drug charges when he was arrested on the new charges.
Gus disappeared from his owners’ front yard on Oct. 6. Several witnesses told police they remembered seeing Albrecht with a bulldog matching Gus’ description. Police say Albrecht told people he adopted the bulldog, but neither the Indianapolis nor the Hamilton County Humane Society had a record of him adopting an animal.
Gus’ whereabouts remain unknown. The dog’s owners have offered a $4,000 reward on a Facebook page that also features clips of Gus skateboarding.
Albrecht’s attorney declined comment.