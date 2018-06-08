CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The Carlsbad school superintendent says a housing shortage in southeastern New Mexico’s oil patch is an obstacle to recruiting educators and retaining students.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Superintendent Greg Rodriguez told members of the state Legislative Finance Committee on Wednesday that the district’s academic achievement was “lacking.”

Rodriguez says the district is expecting up to 200 new students for the next school year, but the recent oil and gas boom in the area has caused a shortage in housing.

Rodriguez says the housing shortage doesn’t just affect students but also educators. He says when he hires new teachers they struggle to find a place to live.

Republican state Rep. Cathrynn Brown recognized the superintendent’s concerns at the meeting, suggesting the shortage could be mitigated by providing apartments for teachers.

___

Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/