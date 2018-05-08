CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of killing a Carlsbad woman claims he blacked out from drinking on the night of her death.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports 39-year-old Jesus Juarez has been charged with first-degree murder and a count of tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Sara Corralez last month.

Juarez was arrested last week after police found Corralez’s body at his residence.

Juarez told investigators that he and Corralez got drunk and he couldn’t remember what happened. Juarez told police that he woke up the next morning and found Corralez dead.

According to court records, a witness told police of hearing an argument between the two in late April. A week later the witness smelled a foul odor from Juarez’s residence and saw the body.

___

Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/