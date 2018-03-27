CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — It took a rescue team more than three hours to hoist up three visitors who were stranded after one of the elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park malfunctioned.

Park officials provided details of the rescue Tuesday, a day after the visitors became stuck 740 feet below the surface.

The team set up rigging in the elevator hoist way and used harnesses to pull each visitor through the escape hatch and transfer them to another working elevator.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials say it appears a cable that sends signals to the elevator controls was worn and caused the problem.

The southern New Mexico park has been working in recent years to repair and modernize its elevator system.

With the latest mechanical issue, the park has no elevator service. Visitors can still hike to the caverns through the natural entrance.