CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Carlsbad Caverns National Park has extended its partnership with the company that has provided concessions at the southern New Mexico tourist destination for the last decade.

Park officials announced Friday that they signed a new 10-year contract with Carlsbad Caverns Trading Co., LLC, to provide food services, retail operations and a kennel service.

They did not say how much the contractor will be paid under the new agreement.

Regional officials with the National Park Service solicited proposals from potential concessionaires over several weeks last summer. The proposals were evaluated by agency officials from outside Carlsbad Caverns park.

Overall, the National Park Service’s commercial services program administers more than 500 concession contracts across the country with gross receipts totaling about $1 billion annually.