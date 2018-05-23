CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The primary elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park will not be working by Memorial Day despite plans to have renovations done ahead of the holiday weekend.

Park officials said Wednesday that completion of the work has been pushed back to June 15. The contractor was working 10-hour days, seven days a week in an effort to finish by May 25 but more time was needed.

The primary elevator system was originally installed in 1955 and went out of service in November 2015 when a motor shaft sheared off. Work to repair and modernize the elevators began last December.

Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce says he’s disappointed in the continued delay given the park’s role in drawing visitors to southeastern New Mexico.