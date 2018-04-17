PHOENIX (AP) — Police have arrested a carjacking suspect who drove a stolen vehicle at high speeds through Phoenix and led officers on a 45-minute chase.

They say the man weaved the SUV in and out of traffic at high speeds Tuesday, drove on light rail tracks, sped through red lights and drove the wrong way on an Interstate 17 frontage road.

After authorities used stop sticks to deflate the tires of the vehicle, the SUV came to a stop in a residential area near the Glendale border.

An unidentified female passenger got out of the vehicle and surrendered to police, but the driver jumped a home’s backyard fence and eluded capture for more than an hour.

He was finally located hiding in the attic of a house. His name hasn’t been released.