SPIRITWOOD, N.D. (AP) — Cargill says it will close its malt plant near Jamestown in October.
The closing will affect about 55 employees at Spiritwood Energy Park.
Cargill spokeswoman April Nelson says demand has dropped for the locally-produced type of malts being used in the production of beer. Nelson tell KFGO growers were notified that Cargill would not continue its contract growing program prior to the 2018 season so they could make alternate plans.
Cargill has more than 200 workers at its West Fargo and Wahpeton facilities, which are not affected.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com