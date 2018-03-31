BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say careless smoking appears to have sparked a fire that prompted the evacuation of about 130 people from a New Jersey apartment building and injured three people.

Police in Brick Township say fire crews found a fourth-floor apartment at Conway Towers engulfed in flames after responding shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said about 130 residents were evacuated, most picked up by family and friends. The Red Cross and Salvation Army provided shelter to 50 people.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one for minor burns and smoke inhalation and two for cardiac conditions. Two were treated and released. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the cause was “careless use of smoking materials.”

The Asbury Park Press reports that two-thirds of residents were allowed back in Saturday afternoon.