NEW YORK (AP) — A 52-year-old caregiver has been charged in the knife attack on five people, including three newborn babies, at a New York City home that was apparently being used as an unlicensed nursery for new mothers and their children.
Prosecutors say Yufen Wang, of Flushing, Queens, was arraigned Monday on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. A message left with her lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.
Wang is accused of stabbing and slashing a father, a female worker and three newborn babies inside the three-story residence in Queens early Friday. All were hospitalized and are expected to survive.
Wang was apprehended in the building’s basement with self-inflicted wounds to her neck and wrist.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
The motive for the attack is still unclear. Her next court date is Oct. 19.