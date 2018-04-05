GERING, Neb. (AP) — A caregiver has been accused of abusing a disabled 18-year-old man she’s been helping in the Nebraska Panhandle city of Gering.

Scotts Bluff County Court records say 60-year-old Catherine Anaya, of Scottsbluff, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say the man’s parents suspected their son was being abused, so they installed security cameras. Authorities say the video showed Anaya using a plastic clothes hanger last month to strike him on the head, face and an arm.

The court records say Anaya told police she’d been having more and more problems controlling the man, who requires care 24 hours a day.