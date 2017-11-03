SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City care provider has been accused of stealing from more than a dozen disabled adults.

Court records say 48-year-old Lisa Sembach-Preston is charged with 19 counts of dependent adult abuse and 19 counts of theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records say Sembach-Preston was working for Crossroads of Western Iowa, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities and mental illnesses. She was responsible for each victim’s bank accounts and financial matters/

The records say the thefts from at least 16 people occurred from February 2015 through April. Authorities say the total taken was nearly $37,000.