NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as rapper Cardi B handed out free winter coats.
The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday evening at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather.
The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday.
Cardi B says she cares a lot about kids and the community and feels it’s important to set a good example.
On Oct. 1, she got a summons in connection with a melee at a New York strip club. Her lawyer says the star didn’t cause any harm.
About three weeks earlier, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.