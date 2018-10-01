NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Cardi B is at a New York City police station as part of an investigation of her possible involvement in a fight at a strip club.

She appeared at the station in Queens on Monday.

Police say she and her entourage were present at around 3 a.m. Saturday when a dispute occurred at the club.

Chairs and bottles were thrown. Two bartenders were hit with debris.

Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.