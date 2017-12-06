CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — A Carbondale woman has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the Thanksgiving Day stabbing death of her boyfriend.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr announced Wednesday that 42-year-old Rebecca B. Valentine was indicted by a county grand jury.
Valentine was arrested early on Thanksgiving Day by police who had received a call of a disturbance at an apartment in Carbondale. They found 55-year-old Reginal Gilispie suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Valentine was initially booked into the county jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
