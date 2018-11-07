NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a carbon monoxide leak at a Tennessee hotel has sickened more than a dozen people.
News outlets reported the Nashville Fire Department was called out to the downtown Westin hotel on Wednesday morning.
The Nashville Fire Department tweeted that six of the 14 people sickened were transported to a hospital. The agency said it was ventilating the building.
Fire officials told news outlets that the high carbon monoxide levels were contained to the third floor where the hotel’s workout and pool areas are located.
The hotel released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it had resumed normal operations.