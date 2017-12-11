INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — High carbon monoxide levels have forced the evacuation of children and staff from a church daycare in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department reports that no injuries have been reported Monday at the Purpose of Life Church daycare and that the children were released to their parents.

Citizens Energy was called to the church about 10:30 a.m. and had the building evacuated after two utility workers reported a strong smell, burning eyes and high carbon monoxide readings on the first floor. Readings were found to be higher on the second floor.

Gas was shut off to the furnace, stove and water heater. Doors and windows were opened for ventilation.

A heating and cooling company was called to check into a cause of the leak.