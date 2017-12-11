INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — High carbon monoxide levels have forced the evacuation of children and staff from a church daycare in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Fire Department reports that no injuries have been reported Monday at the Purpose of Life Church daycare and that the children were released to their parents.
Citizens Energy was called to the church about 10:30 a.m. and had the building evacuated after two utility workers reported a strong smell, burning eyes and high carbon monoxide readings on the first floor. Readings were found to be higher on the second floor.
Gas was shut off to the furnace, stove and water heater. Doors and windows were opened for ventilation.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
A heating and cooling company was called to check into a cause of the leak.