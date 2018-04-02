THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a carbon monoxide gas detector helped six people who were overcome by the gas and taken to a hospital.
WMUR-TV reports firefighters say three children ages 15, 13, and 11, and three adults in Thornton were hospitalized Sunday morning. They were released by nighttime and are said to be doing well.
Investigators say one resident woke up around 5 a.m. and heard a carbon monoxide detector go off.
Investigators are trying to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Taliban, using night-vision devices, step up deadly strikes after dark
Firefighters urged all residents to make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.