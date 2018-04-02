THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a carbon monoxide gas detector helped six people who were overcome by the gas and taken to a hospital.

WMUR-TV reports firefighters say three children ages 15, 13, and 11, and three adults in Thornton were hospitalized Sunday morning. They were released by nighttime and are said to be doing well.

Investigators say one resident woke up around 5 a.m. and heard a carbon monoxide detector go off.

Investigators are trying to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.

Firefighters urged all residents to make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.