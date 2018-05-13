SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while responding to a report of a disturbance at a car wash in California’s Sonoma County.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy was hospitalized in good condition following the shooting Sunday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of downtown Sonoma.

A 19-year-old suspect, a worker at the car wash, was arrested.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports two deputies responded when a car wash manager reported an employee was acting strangely and refused to go home after being asked to leave.

Officials say the employee opened fire, striking one of the deputies. The newspaper says at least one of the deputies returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Investigators have not identified a motive.