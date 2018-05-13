Share story

By
The Associated Press

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while responding to a report of a disturbance at a car wash in California’s Sonoma County.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy was hospitalized in good condition following the shooting Sunday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of downtown Sonoma.

A 19-year-old suspect, a worker at the car wash, was arrested.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports two deputies responded when a car wash manager reported an employee was acting strangely and refused to go home after being asked to leave.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Officials say the employee opened fire, striking one of the deputies. The newspaper says at least one of the deputies returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Investigators have not identified a motive.

The Associated Press