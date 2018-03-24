MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — An employee of a car wash in northern Virginia has been killed after another employee set off a chain-reaction accident.
Prince William County police said a 19-year-old male employee of the Soap and Suds Carwash was attempting to move a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Saturday from the back entrance after the vehicle had been washed.
As the vehicle moved forward, it collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram, which then hit a 2011 Scion SD. The vehicle then struck a female employee. The woman died at a hospital
Police identified her as 38-year-old Paula Margarita Rogel, of Manassas. The cause of the collision is being investigated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone