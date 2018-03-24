MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — An employee of a car wash in northern Virginia has been killed after another employee set off a chain-reaction accident.

Prince William County police said a 19-year-old male employee of the Soap and Suds Carwash was attempting to move a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Saturday from the back entrance after the vehicle had been washed.

As the vehicle moved forward, it collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram, which then hit a 2011 Scion SD. The vehicle then struck a female employee. The woman died at a hospital

Police identified her as 38-year-old Paula Margarita Rogel, of Manassas. The cause of the collision is being investigated.