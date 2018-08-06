SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a 31-year-old man who witnessed a car theft at a San Antonio gas station was shot and killed while pursuing the suspect.
A San Antonio Police Department statement Monday says 23-year-old Jacob Gabriel has been arrested and charged with murder, vehicle theft and firearm theft. He’s being held at the Bexar (bayr) County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000.
Police say Gabriel got into a car left idling at the gas station and drove off. They say witnesses pursued Gabriel in their own vehicles and Gabriel eventually stopped the car, got out and was confronted.
Police say Gabriel fatally shot one man with a gun he had found in the stolen vehicle.
Gabriel’s attorney, Leland McRae, says, “Self-defense is a two-way street.”