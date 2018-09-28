FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who’d left jail after being released on bond for possessing a stolen vehicle walked about 1,000 feet before robbing a woman of her SUV outside of Cleveland.
Fairview Park police say they are searching for 32-year-old Sean Vanderlin, of Cleveland, and that he should be considered dangerous.
Police say Vanderlin on Thursday afternoon pulled out a utility knife and after a brief struggle drove off in the woman’s SUV. She wasn’t injured.
The SUV was found Friday morning.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fiery Kavanaugh denies quiet accuser in Senate showdown WATCH
- GOP agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, delaying Senate vote WATCH
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named