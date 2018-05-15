BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Police say several Maine town residents helped them capture a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Boothbay Harbor police officials say they learned Saturday afternoon that the 38-year-old Libson man allegedly stole a vehicle from the Biddeford area and had fled to Boothbay Harbor. The Bangor Daily News reports Officer John Braley located the stolen vehicle and determined the suspect was in a nearby apartment with help from dispatchers and residents.

Boothbay Harbor officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Watson without incident as he allegedly attempted to leave the apartment by the fire escape. The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

No information about the pending charges was immediately available Tuesday.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com