MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A car struck the Wisconsin Capitol building over the weekend after the driver apparently suffered a medical problem.
Dane County Communications tells WKOW-TV that a call came in of a vehicle rolling into a wall of the Capitol building about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A Madison firetruck and an ambulance responded.
A state Department of Administration representative says the driver apparently had a medical event that led to the crash.
There was no reported damage to the Capitol. No one else was in the car when it crashed. The condition of the driver is not known.
