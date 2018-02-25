SHEFFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio resident says a driver has struck her property for the fifth time, injuring her mother and damaging her garage.

Sarina Keffer says her 61-year-old mother was sitting near the garage door Sunday afternoon when a car drove through her home, pinning her mother against a refrigerator.

Witnesses told police the car’s 25-year-old driver was speeding in a 25 mph zone and failed to stop at a stop sign.

Keffer’s mother, Beverly Potash, has been hospitalized. The father of Keffer’s children tells The Chronicle Telegram Potash suffered a broken leg.

The car’s driver has also been hospitalized, and her condition has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.