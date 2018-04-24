LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a car outside a pediatric office in southwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say the girl was with her family when she walked out from between two parked cars and was hit in the office’s parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police say doctors from the pediatric center initially treated the girl and she was later flown to a trauma center.

Police say she received a severe head injury and underwent surgery. Her condition was still critical Monday night.

Police say the 35-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Officers say the man did not appear to be impaired.