LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a car outside a pediatric office in southwest Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police say the girl was with her family when she walked out from between two parked cars and was hit in the office’s parking lot Monday afternoon.
Police say doctors from the pediatric center initially treated the girl and she was later flown to a trauma center.
Police say she received a severe head injury and underwent surgery. Her condition was still critical Monday night.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
Police say the 35-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Officers say the man did not appear to be impaired.