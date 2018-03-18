NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving on a highway lost control of her vehicle and overturned after another driver suddenly cut into the lane directly in front of her. Her teen daughter was hospitalized in stable condition.
The woman was identified as Michelle Muccio, 44, of the Bronx.
The police say she was driving southbound on the New England Thruway late Saturday when the other motorist came into her lane. Muccio lost control of her vehicle, which hit the curb line and overturned, coming to rest on its side.
She was partially ejected with severe body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other car did not stay at the scene.