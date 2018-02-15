ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An SUV belonging to a suburban Rochester couple who have been missing for more than two weeks has been pulled from the Genesee River with two bodies inside.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter says the Kia Sorento belonged to Robert and Mary Ross of Perinton, but their identities have yet to be confirmed. Sheriff’s Office scuba divers located the vehicle Wednesday and it was pulled up around noon Thursday.

Authorities say 73-year-old Robert Ross was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor just after Christmas and was told he had six to 18 months to live. He and his wife, 72-year-old Mary Ross, were making arrangements for treatment before they went missing.