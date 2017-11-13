DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (AP) — A woman walking on the Alaska Highway east of Delta Junction died when she was struck by a car.
A driver shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday called Alaska State Troopers to report his car had struck the woman near Mile 1401 about 19 miles east of Delta Junction.
The driver told troopers the woman walked into the roadway and he was unable to stop before hitting her.
The woman’s name was not immediately released.
The driver and a passenger were not injured.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Troopers say they are investigating the crash.