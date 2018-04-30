SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Two people were injured when a car jumped a retaining wall at an Islamic organization’s headquarters and crashed into a below-ground enclosure.

The Washington Post reports the Sunday wreck left two of the car’s occupants with non-life-threatening injuries. They were trapped inside and had to be extricated.

The spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, Pete Piringer, says the wreck happened at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Silver Spring, Maryland. The organization’s website says the wreck was at its U.S. headquarters. The website says the community was founded in 1889 as a revival movement within Islam and emphasizes teachings of love and sanctity of life.

The Post says it’s not clear what caused the wreck.

