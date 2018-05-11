SOPHIA, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a car crashed into a bingo hall in West Virginia, killing one and injuring a dozen others.
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter tells The Register-Herald the vehicle hit the Sophia Bingo Hall around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Sophia City Assistant Fire Chief Scott Thomas says the injuries to 12 others ranged from minor to critical.
The sheriff’s office and West Virginia State Police are investigating.
No further details, including identities, were immediately released.
___
Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com