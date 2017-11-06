WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (AP) — The lights are back on at most of the homes and businesses that were affected by a widespread power outage in southern Utah after a car crashed into a power pole north of St. George.

The Spectrum reports a Ford Mustang struck a power pole in Washington City at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center but his condition is not known.

Washington City Power officials had to shut off the power while they worked to safely repair the broken pole.

The outage affected dozens of homes in the city, from the Coral Canyon area toward Deseret Industries. The local Walmart was among businesses that were forced to close.

Police say they don’t know what caused the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com