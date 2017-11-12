Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Six-time Iditarod finisher Wade Marrs says one of his dog has suffered a broken leg after a car hit his team and then drove away.

KTUU-TV reports that rookie Iditarod musher Andrew Nolan was running Marrs’ team on Friday when an oncoming vehicle hit the dogs.

Marrs said that his 2-year-old lead dog named Sockeye was taken to an emergency clinic by passers-by, while Nolan drove the rest of the team home.

Marrs says Sockeye’s x-rays determined she suffered an oblique displaced fracture, which usually can be surgically repaired.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

He says Sockeye will be out for the rest of the season but might be able to return next year.

Marrs has finished in the top-10 for the past three Iditarods, including one fourth-place finish in 2016.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

The Associated Press