WALDOBORO, Maine (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a car landed upside down in a Maine river in a crash that left one person dead.

Waldoboro Police Chief Labombarde told the Courier-Gazette that a passerby saw the vehicle on its roof in the Medomak River early Sunday river. He says there was one female victim found dead in the car.

Police say they don’t know how long the vehicle was in the water or how it ended up there.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com