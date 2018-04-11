PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — One person has been killed and four others injured in Port Huron after a car fleeing police crashed into an SUV.

Port Huron police Chief Jeff Baker tells the Times Herald of Port Huron in an email that an officer tried to stop the car Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. The crash occurred about a mile away.

WDIV-TV reports that the car slammed into the SUV and that two other vehicles also were struck. The television station says four people were in the car that was fleeing police and one person was in the SUV.

Baker said “the officer was a distance behind” the car when it crashed.