INDIANOLA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a car driver died after a collision in southwestern Nebraska.
The McCook Gazette reports that the accident occurred around 8 a.m. Monday on a Red Willow County road about 4 miles (7 kilometers) south of Indianola. The Red Willow County attorney, Paul Wood, says 19-year-old Johnathan Coburn was driving south in his car when it collided with a northbound pickup truck. Coburn was killed, and Wood says the pickup driver was treated at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.
Coburn lived in McCook.
The collision is being investigated.
___
Information from: McCook Daily Gazette, http://www.mccookgazette.com