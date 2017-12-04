NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey car dealership has agreed to pay $37,500 to reimburse customers for cash deposits which a salesman allegedly pocketed.

State authorities say the salesman at Liccardi Ford in Watchung received cash deposits ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 between March and June. But when the customers returned to pick up their vehicles, they were told the salesman had been fired and the dealership had no record of their deposits.

The state launched a consumer protection investigation.

The salesman has been indicted on theft by deception charges.