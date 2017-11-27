EDWARDS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a driver swerved off the road trying to avoid a deer, causing a crash that sent five people to the hospital in Mississippi.

News outlets report the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says the single-car accident occurred near Edwards around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. All five occupants of the car were hospitalized with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. The exact nature of their injuries is unknown.

Maj. Pete Luke says deer are known to be on the move during this time of year, especially once the sun goes down.

The names of people involved in the crash weren’t immediately released.