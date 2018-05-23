GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — No one was injured when a car crashed into a paint store in Grand Forks.

Police say the 70-year-old woman from Williams, Minnesota, apparently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake on Tuesday afternoon, and the car crashed into a Sherwin Williams store.

The woman and a passenger were checked for injuries but not taken to a hospital. No injuries were reported inside the store.

The driver was cited for failing to have her vehicle under control.

Authorities say the store was extensively damaged.