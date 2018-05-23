GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — No one was injured when a car crashed into a paint store in Grand Forks.
Police say the 70-year-old woman from Williams, Minnesota, apparently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake on Tuesday afternoon, and the car crashed into a Sherwin Williams store.
The woman and a passenger were checked for injuries but not taken to a hospital. No injuries were reported inside the store.
The driver was cited for failing to have her vehicle under control.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Authorities say the store was extensively damaged.