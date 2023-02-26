The driver of a Tesla crashed into a woman and two young girls at a Girl Scout table in front of a Granite Bay Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to authorities.

Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, the Auburn-area office of the California Highway Patrol said, a major injury crash was reported at the Walmart parking lot on Douglas at Sierra College boulevards.

Officers and personnel from the South Placer Fire Department responded and found three people had been struck by the car driven by 69-year-old Gary L. Benson of Cameron Park, authorities said.

The children, ages 9 and 10, suffered cuts, abrasions and contusions, according to the CHP. The woman had major injuries, including possible fractures. All three were taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said Benson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and will be booked into the Placer County Jail on felony charges.

