ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A car crash in Pennsylvania has sent two police officers and a third person to the hospital.

KDKA-TV reports the crash happened Thursday night as the officers were conducting a traffic stop in Aliquippa (al-uh-KWIH’-puh). The officers were struck by another vehicle, and the two officers and the driver of the vehicle that hit them were all hospitalized.

Their condition has not been released.

Authorities are currently investigating whether speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com