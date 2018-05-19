SISSETON, S.D. (AP) — A car crash has killed one person and injured three others near Sisseton.
Authorities say the Chevrolet Malibu rolled at an intersection early Saturday. The 18-year-old man who was driving died at the scene. Three passengers all received minor injuries.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says none of the occupants was wearing seat belts.
Names of the people involved were not immediately released.
